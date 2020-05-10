Andhra Govt set to welcome foreign returnees, first batch to land on Monday

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 10 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Government is gearing up to handle the flow of foreign returnees from various countries as all the screening and medical facilities have been put in place.

The first batch of people, including those from the US would be landing in the State on Monday.

People coming back to the State will be sent to dedicated quarantine centres soon after their landing at the airport.

During a review meeting with the officials of the Health Department here on Sunday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to arrange a special transport facility for the foreign returnees from the airport to the quarantine centre.

Officials said that arrangements were made at Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Vijayawada airports, for the returnees and all those expenses will be borne by the State.

Reviewing the lockdown scenario in the State, the Chief Minister gave relaxations followed by the lines of Union Government to operate the shops in the permitted areas between 10 am and 7 pm.

He further called on officials and discussed the health protocol to be taken up in State, post lockdown to ensure public safety, especially during interstate transportation.

In regard to this, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to focus on the control measures to be taken at 11 check-posts at entry points in the State and develop standard operational guidelines for implementation.

Briefing on the future course of action, officials said that all those entering the State will be constantly monitored and tracked through an App until they reach their destination.

In addition to this, their details will be shared with local health workers, village volunteers to check over their health conditions. Also, all those passengers will be undergoing tests and put under home isolation for a certain period. (ANI)

