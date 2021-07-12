Andhra govt signs MoU with 14 companies under YSR Cheyuta scheme

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 12 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with as many as 14 companies on Monday under the YSR Cheyuta scheme.

The MoUs have been signed keeping in view livelihood for 6,00,000 women. These women will be getting business opportunities with these companies and would be able to achieve financial empowerment.



The state government, under the Cheyuta scheme, will provide financial assistance to women of the age group of 45-60 so that they can start their own business in association with these companies or can invest in other sources of income.

The target of this scheme is that the beneficiaries will get an income of at least Rs 10,000 per month.

As part of this, the state government has signed MoUs with 14 companies namely- AJIO Business, Gramena Vikasa Kendram Society, MTGPL & KTPL, Tanager, IRMA, BASICS, GIAN, FDRVC, Nerds and Geeks, Entrepreneurship Development Institute India, Voluntary Association for People Service, Andhra Pradesh Food Processing Society, Andhra Pradesh Community Managed Natural Farming and National Institute for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. (ANI)

