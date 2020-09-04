Andhra Govt to complete medical staff recruitment in 10 days

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 4 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government will complete recruitment to the remaining medical posts for COVID-19 within 10 days while the State has been spending Rs 10.18 crore per day on the pandemic.

Chief Minister YS Jagam Mohan Reddy has instructed that Arogya Mitras should handle Aarogyasri Help Desks to create awareness and guide the patients properly.

According to an official release, during a review meeting held here on Friday, Andhra Pradesh CM was told that the process for recruitment of 30,887 posts in Health Department will be completed in 10 days. So far 21,673 posts were filled on contract basis and for the 9,971 regular posts, 4,676 were filled and recruitment is under progress for the remaining 5,295 posts.

The State Government has been spending Rs 10.18 crore per day on COVID-19 care of which Rs 4.3 crore is for tests, Rs 1.31 crore on food for patients and Rs 4.57 crore on medicines. The officials said the State has 138 Covid care hospitals with 37,441 beds of which 2,462 general beds, 11,177 oxygen -supported beds and 2,651 ICU beds are still vacant and available as on Friday.

"New medical colleges would strengthen the health system in the State and directed officials to take immediate steps for construction of medical colleges and also to focus on construction of urban health centres," said CM Reddy.

The Chief Minister told the officials to give rating to the hospitals by taking feedback from the patients on food, sanitation, infrastructure and services of the doctors. Feedback, including Aarogya Asara should be taken from Aarogyasri network hospitals and any discrepancy should be rectified immediately.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to set up Help Desks with 'Arogya Mitras' at every Aarogyasri network hospital and said Help Desks should also be available at every empanelled hospital. Implementation of Aarogyasri scheme in network hospitals should be regularly monitored and strict action would be taken against any hospital flouting the norms, he said.

Arogya Mitras should have clear understanding of protocol and they should monitor if Arogya Asara (recuperation allowance) amount is being given to patients treated under Arogyasri scheme. They should take regular feedback on the medical services being provided to Covid patients and submit a report.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to make mock calls to call centres everyday to check their work and record the response. He directed the officials to intensify the campaign on what should a person do and whom should he call if he is tested positive for COVID-19. (ANI)

