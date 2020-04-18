Andhra govt to invest Rs 16,000 Cr to revamp hospitals

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 18 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday said it will invest Rs 16,000 crore for the Nadu-Nedu programme to revamp hospitals.

"In a review meeting held here with the health department officials, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy sought details on the construction and development works of village clinics, primary health care centers, community health centers, area hospitals, and district-level hospitals under the Nadu-Nedu programme," read an official statement.

The Chief Minister ordered the officials to identify places for the construction of new medical colleges in the state.

The statement said that the Nadu-Nedu in hospitals will be a historical programme and no other government has taken such measures to strengthen the public health care system, Chief Minister said and added that public and nation will stand with the government for such programmes.

Last week, Reddy had said that the public health care system should be strengthened under the Nadu-Nedu program in hospitals so that the state will be able to tackle pandemic diseases like COVID-19 or any other such diseases in the future.

"About 4000 tests were conducted in one day using the new test kits and the telemedicine has become an instant hit in the state," read another official statement.

The official during the meeting said, "While there was only one lab in Tirupati before the onset of COVID-19, later six more labs were set up in the state to tackle the situation and the number of labs would be increased to 12 in a week, with two more in Tirupati, one each in Kurnool, Prakasam and Srikakulam districts." (ANI)

