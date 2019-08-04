Andhra govt to provide essential commodities to cyclone, water-scarcity affected families at subsidised prices

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India] Aug 4 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday decided to provide essential commodities to all the 'eligible' cyclone-affected families in the 32 habitations of the Devipatnam Mandal and people facing water-scarcity in villages of East and West Godavari districts.

The decision was taken after the District Collector of East Godavari requested the state government to release essential commodities to cyclone-affected families.

After consideration of the proposal, the government decided to order for distribution of essential commodities to "all the eligible families of 32 habitations located in Devipatnam Mandal, and also wherever inundation of water in the villages of East Godavari and West Godavari Districts to release essential commodities on free of cost to the eligible families."

The items for distribution are -- rice, kerosene and P oil at Rs 25, Rs 2 ltr, Rs 1 ltr/per family, respectively and red gram dal, onions and potatoes at Rs 1 Kg.

The Commissioner of Civil Supplies and Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited, Vijayawada have been urged to take necessary action for distribution of commodities to the eligible families without any delay.



Meanwhile, the collectors of East Godavari and West Godavari districts have been directed to ensure distribution of essential commodities to the eligible families with adequate publicity about the free distribution scheme. (ANI)