Andhra govt to setup Senior Citizen Council

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy instructed the officials to set up a State Senior Citizen Council consisting of minimum four senior citizens and it should meet government once in a month.

The Chief Minister said that the District Senior Citizen Councils will be established in the districts to address senior citizens' problems, according to a statement.

Reddy held a review meeting on Spandana here on Tuesday and told that it is the responsibility of everyone to take care of senior citizens in the state programs should be planned for their well-being.

"Village secretariats are going to start tomorrow (October 2). By December 1, all the village secretariats should function and by the end of November, all the facilities should be provided to village secretariats. All the errors should be resolved by December," Chief Minister said to officials.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to conduct 'Spandana' program every day from January 1 after the village secretariats start functioning in full fledge. The goal is to deliver ration card, pension, and other services within 72 hours. "If services are provided in prescribed time, that means we have achieved a milestone," said Chief Minister.

"We are focusing on malnutrition in children and women, anaemia. Conduct a program on this with the help of village volunteers. We asked to conduct screening test in Anganwadi centres,' Chief Minister said. (ANI)

