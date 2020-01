Andhra govt transfers ACB Director General

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 4 (ANI): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government has transferred Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) DG Kumar Viswajit.

The state government has ordered him to report at the DGP office.

Meanwhile, transport commissioner P Sitarama Anjaneyulu has been posted as ACB Director-General. He is given the additional charge of APPSC secretary.

Transport principal secretary MT Krishnababu is given additional charge of transport commissioner. (ANI)