Andhra govt's decision to review Naidu's PPAs draws objection from TDP

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government' decision to review the power purchase agreements (PPAs) by the former Telugu Desam Party government, on Friday led to an argument between the ruling and opposition parties in the state.

As soon as the subject came on the floor of the House for discussion, both the parties started accusing each other.

TDP chief and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu alleged that the Andhra Pradesh government is manipulating the facts in the matter of PPAs.

He claimed that it was the TDP that brought power reforms and regulations in the state.

Naidu said that during his tenure, steps were taken to see that power charges would not be increased in future. "There was a shortage of 22.5 million units when the TDP came to power but they took care of uninterrupted power supply. Within hardly two months, YSRCP came to power, current cuts became a daily routine," he claimed.

Naidu also accused the government of spreading wrong information on PPAs.

"Jagan Reddy, who has two power companies, has been selling power at higher tariffs in Karnataka. As a developer, Jagan Reddy wants higher prices for power in Karnataka but the same person is gearing up to take action on PPAs," he said.

Naidu further said that he too will be happy if the government can make the companies revise the PPAs and reduce tariffs. He reiterated that he did not make any mistakes regarding the PPAs.

Strongly reacting on remarks by Naidu, Jagan said there were many anomalies in PPAs that were entered into during previous TDP regime.

"The previous government had bought power for higher tariffs though there was no immediate necessary. We have formed a committee to review the PPAs, keeping in mind the public interest. But Naidu is making wrong statements on that committee. Even before the committee report, he is making wrong allegations on Energy secretary and Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister. Naidu is totally afraid over the review of PPAs," he said.

Jagan also claimed that the state DISCOMs incurred losses because of "wrongful policies" of the former TDP government in the state.

Reacting on this, BJP MLC PVN Madhav clarified that though the Centre has written two letters to the state government within a span of two months; that does not mean that it has no right to review the PPAs entered into during the TDP government's tenure.

The BJP leader said, "There were many loopholes in the PPAs during TDP regime, leading to suspicions." He reiterated that Narendra Modi-led central government did not restrict the state government from reviewing the PPAs.




