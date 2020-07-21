Andhra guv expresses shock at Lalji Tandon's sudden demise

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Governor Sri Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Tuesday expressed deep shock and sorrow at the sudden demise of his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Lalji Tandon.

Offering his condolences to the bereaved family, Harichandan said, "As Governor of Madhya Pradesh, Lalji Tandon will be remembered for the initiatives taken by him for streamlining academic activities of state universities."

He also recalled Tandon's services as Union minister, Uttar Pradesh minister, as also terms in the state assembly, as per the press release issued by the governor.

The 88-year-old Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon passed away earlier today, following a brief illness. (ANI)

