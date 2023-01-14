Andhra Guv extends greetings on occasion of Bhogi

Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 14 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Saturday extended warm greetings on the occasion of Bhogi festival.

"On the auspicious Bhogi, first day of the Sankranti festival, I convey heartiest greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh. I wish that the Bhogi bonfire would fill new light & inspire noble thoughts of love, affection & brotherhood in all of us," the AP Governor tweeted.

https://twitter.com/BiswabhusanHC/status/1614099304184176640?s=20&t=SMtl2_61bBAjf0PcTl2Kfw





Bhogi is celebrated on the first day of the four-day Pongal festival, one of the prominent harvest festivals in the country.

It is celebrated in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka in honour of Lord Indra, the God of rains and clouds.

Farmers worship Lord Indra on this day, also known as Indran, seeking his blessings for good rains, bountiful harvest, and prosperity. (ANI)

