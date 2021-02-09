Andhra HC directs State Election Commissioner not to use 'eWatch' app till Feb 17

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 9 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday adjourned the matter over usage of 'e watch' app to February 17 stating that the app developed by the State Election Commissioner (SEC) can anyway not be used now until the security certificate is obtained.

The High Court also directed the SEC to reply to the queries raised by the Andhra Pradesh Technology Services (APTS).

The PIL's in relation to the e-Watch app developed by the SEC was taken up by the High Court today. The matter was heard by the court comprising of Chief Justice and Justice Praveen Kumar.



On behalf of the State Government, C Sumon submitted that based on the request made by the SEC to the APTS, the APTS has conducted preliminary tests and a report has been sent to the SEC on flaws and the security concerns found in the app.

It was submitted on behalf of the SEC that it is willing to use the services of the e-Vigil app of the Election commission of India if it is allowed to do so. The counsel for the SEC further submitted that the app developed by the State Government e-nigha was not working.

The High Court inquired as to whether the State Government has any objection if the app developed by the State is used by the SEC.

Summon informed the court that he has no instructions on the status of the App developed by the State but the State will not have any objection if the SEC wants to use the app. (ANI)

