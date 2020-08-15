Andhra HC orders state govt to follow status quo until August 27 on Capital Decentralization Act

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 14 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday ordered the state government to follow the status quo until August 27 regarding the three-capital cities decentralisation act.

The high court division bench comprising of Justice Rakesh Kumar, Justice AV Sesha Sai, Justice M Satyanarayana Murty heard the petitions filed against the two acts made by Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government for decentralization of the state capital.

The advocate of the petitioner argued that the constitution of three capitals is against the Andhra Pradesh State Reorganization Act. The decentralization of capital is illegal, said the Petitioner's advocate.

While the government advocate appealed to withdraw the status quo on the Decentralization Act.

The bench has rejected the plea to withdraw the status quo and said that the status quo will be continued till August 27, the day of the next hearing.

The state government had issued two gazette notifications regarding the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Act 2020 and the Capital Region Development Authority (Repeal) Act 2020 after state governor Biswabhusan Harichandan gave assent to both the bills on July 31.

Opposing these acts to decentralize the state capital, many petitions are filed in the High Court. As part of the hearing, the court has ordered the status quo. (ANI)

