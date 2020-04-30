Andhra: Heavy rain destroys banana crop in Anantapur, farmers stare at Rs 1crore loss

Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 30 (ANI): Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds have resulted in the damage of banana crop plantations in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh.

Heavy rains lashed kuchivaripalli village of Yellanur mandal, Anantapur district on Tuesday and caused widespread to banana plantation. The banana farmers were already facing crisis and were not in the condition to sell their produce dur to the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb coronavirus.

Around 100 acres of banana plantations were damaged in the Anantapur district. The farmers of Kuchivaripalli estimate the loss of around Rs. 1 crore due to the banana crop damage. (ANI)

