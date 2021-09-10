Andhra Home Min slams TDP, says state police working in spirit of Disha Act

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 10 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita on Thursday came down heavily on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders, stating that the Opposition has no respect towards the Disha Act.

Addressing a press conference here, the Home Minister said that TDP leaders have been misleading people, while the state government ensures the safety of women through Disha Act.

She demanded that TDP should support the Disha Bill in the Parliament through their MPs to get it cleared by the Centre if they are sincere about the safety of women.



"Many crimes against women were reported even during the TDP rule, but the previous government didn't put any efforts to bring an Act like Disha for protecting women," the minister said.

She slammed Nara Lokesh for trying to politicise every incident and said that he has very minimal understanding of law enforcement.

The minister clarified that Andhra Pradesh Police has been working in the spirit of the Disha Act, although the Act has not yet come into force. The Home Minister stated that the accused in the Narasaraopet Anusha murder case was arrested immediately and charge-sheet was filed within a week, but TDP leader Lokesh is trying to politicise the issue after seven months of the incident. (ANI)

