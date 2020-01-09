Andhra Home Minister blames Chandrababu Naidu for chaotic situation in Krishna, Guntur districts

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 9 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha on Wednesday accused former state chief minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu of being responsible for the chaotic situation in Krishna and Guntur district.

Launching a scathing attack on Naidu, who was taken into detention and later dropped at home while trying to take out a rally in solidarity with farmers agitation, Sucharitha said, " Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu is turning out to be an anti-social element after losing power and he is responsible for the chaotic situation in Krishna and Guntur districts".

Sucharitha further accused Naidu of trying to save the lands of 'his benamis' in the capital region by creating a law and order problem.

"Everybody knows that there is a proposal to keep the legislative capital in Amaravati despite the proposal of a three capital issue as per his wishes", she added.

She also outlined that Sri Krishna Committee and Sivaramakrishan Committee had already made it clear that there would be unrest in the state if there was no decentralization of development.

"Now the present government is trying to rectify the damage done to the state by the past government by proposing decentralization of governance and development. Moreover, the government is bent on doing justice to the farmers of Amaravati region", she said.

She also accused the TDP leaders of intentionally creating law and order problem with supporters and said, "Creating problems in Vijayawada by Naidu only goes to prove that he is trying to foster goonda raj in the region by his behaviour."

Andhra minister also added that police has always maintained calm even in times of provocative acts.

"People are exasperated with the behavior of Naidu, who is acting like a restless goon. TDP chief was behaving like this as he was not able to tolerate the popularity of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy", she added.

Earlier in the day, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu who was detained by police in Vijayawada was dropped off at his residence in Undavalli here.

The other detained leaders were also dropped off at Naidu's residence.

Police had detained Naidu ahead of the flagging-off ceremony of Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti's bus yatra against YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led state government's decision of three state capitals.

A tense situation prevailed at Vijayawada after Naidu and other leaders were detained by the police. (ANI)

