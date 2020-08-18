Andhra Home Minister refutes opposition leader's charge of phone-tapping

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 18 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita accused opposition leaders of making false allegations of phone tapping by the state government and said that the opposition is unable to come to terms with the welfare schemes implemented by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Addressing the media here on Monday, the Home Minister asked if the opposition leaders had any proof of the phone tapping accusation, and said that the opposition should come out with it or else face action if allegations are proved baseless.

The Home Minister further said that TDP leaders were attempting to demean the government as they lost the elections and were reduced to 23 seats only. She added that the government was moving ahead with welfare schemes, and the opposition continues making baseless charges instead of constructive criticism.

She added that all promises made by the Chief Minister were implemented and "there was all-round praise for him as being one of the best Chief Ministers in the country".

Director-General of Police Gautam Sawang was also present in the meeting.

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu has in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that the YSR Congress Party government in the state is tapping the phones of the Opposition party leaders, advocates, journalists and social activists. He also urged the Prime Minister to order an enquiry into the matter.

Naidu states in the letter that the people of Andhra Pradesh are "facing a grave threat" under the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government and added that since the YSRCP came to power, there has been a systematic and concerted attack on the democratic institutions in the state. (ANI)

