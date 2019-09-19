Andhra: House storing cracker-making chemicals gutted in Vizianagaram

Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): An old house where chemical materials to make Diwali crackers were stored, caught fire on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred at a house located in the Bobbli town of Andhra's Vizianagaram district. The structure collapsed after being completely damaged due to the fire. Two neighbouring houses were also partially damaged due to the outbreak.

"There is one G Srinivas Rao who has been into the business of crackers. He had obtained a license to store certain chemicals from the office of chief controller of explosives, Visakhapatnam," Bobbli Cirlce Inspector Kesava Rao told ANI.

"As Diwali festival is approaching, he bought some chemicals in large quantities. He stored them in an old house in Devangula street which is primarily a residential area. He violated the rule that prevents storing of explosive material in residential areas," Rao added.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far. (ANI)

