Andhra imposes road development cess of Rs 1 per litre on petrol, diesel

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 18 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday imposed a road development cess of Rs 1 per litre on petrol and diesel.



The state government has promulgated an ordinance in this regard.

According to an official press note, the revenue of the state government has been badly affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The state government revenue is badly affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The central government has not realised the GST compensation for 2020-21 so far. Fall in revenues and enhanced expenditure on health services and welfare schemes compelled the government to levy Rs 1 per litre of both the fuels," the statement said. (ANI)

