Andhra Irrigation Minister inspects mobile vegetable markets

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister Dr Anil Kumar on Monday conducted surprise checks of mobile vegetable markets here.

The minister evaluated how the markets were operating and enquired whether the vegetables are being sold at normal prices or not. He appealed to the public to stay at home and stay safe.

The government of Andhra Pradesh has started mobile vegetable markets in order to prevent the public from coming out on to the roads in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As many as 49 mobile vegetable markets have been set up in Nellore.

The customers at the fair were seen practicing the rule of social distancing and other precautions like wearing masks and not building up crowds.

With 47 new cases, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 1071 in India on Monday morning, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This includes 99 people who have been discharged or cured of the highly contagious respiratory illness.

The number of people who have succumbed to the infection in the country is 29 while one patient has migrated. There are 942 active cases in the country so far. (ANI)

