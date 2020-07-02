Andhra Irrigation Minister visits victim's house in Nellore assault case

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar on Wednesday visited the house of woman contractual employee of Andhra Pradesh Tourism department hotel in Nellore, who was assaulted by her colleague after she had asked him to wear a mask.

The minister inquired about the incident that happened and assured the woman employee that the state government will stand by her, and will provide all help needed.

A woman employee of a government hotel was assaulted by her colleague in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district after she had asked him to wear a mask, stated the police complaint in the matter.

According to the complaint, the accused had an enmity with the woman.

The man, identified as C Bhaskar, was arrested by the police and a case was registered against him in the matter based on the complaint filed by the woman. The accused is a deputy manager while the victim is a senior assistant at the same hotel. The hotel falls under Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department's jurisdiction.

The incident that took place on June 27 was captured in a CCTV camera installed at the premises, in which a man can be seen dragging a woman out of her chair and assaulting her, first with his hand and later with a stick, while others tried to stop him. (ANI)

