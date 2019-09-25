Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Andhra: Jagan Reddy asks banks to extend full cooperation to farmers, women group

Sep 25, 2019

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday asked banks to extend full cooperation to beneficiaries of various welfare schemes including farmers and women groups by opening unencumbered accounts to get an uninterrupted flow of incentives directly into their bank accounts without any deductions.
"The bankers to open unencumbered accounts to enable the beneficiaries to get an uninterrupted flow of incentives directly into their bank accounts without any deductions," said Reddy at 208th state-level bankers' conference reiterating that his government is proactive and committed to implementing all the promises made.
"What you (banks) have to do is to give the details of the amount due from the farmers and women groups and we will do the rest. Our village and ward volunteers will give receipts of payment to them. We will give identity cards to pushcart vendors and other petty traders and the amount given to them will be of great help," he said.
Stating that the credibility increases only when government and bankers work together, Reddy said: The amount under the welfare schemes will directly go into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries and the bankers should ensure that the amount reaches in full to them which could be possible by opening unencumbered accounts."
The YSRCP chief added that the government will pay the amount due to farmers and women groups, the amount payable under zero per cent interest loans.
The chief minister expressed happiness over the bankers telling that they are reaching the loan targets during the Kharif season. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 22:42 IST

