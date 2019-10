Andhra: Landslide occurs between Chimidipalli, Borra caves railway stations

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 04:40 IST

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Commenting on the results of the assembly polls in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday said that as the BJP has been rejected by the people, they will now do 'jugaad' with other parties and independents to form the government.