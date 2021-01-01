Andhra leads in implementing PMAY Urban: Jagan Mohan Reddy

New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday said that his government has taken lead in the country in implementing Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban (PMAY-U). The state has initiated a special drive to provide house sites to 30.75 lakh eligible deserving people throughout the state, he added.

Chief Minister Reddy made the statements while taking part in the foundation stone laying ceremony of Light House Projects (LHPs) on Friday via conferencing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Light House Projects (LHPs) under the Global Housing Technology Challenge-India (GHTC-India) via video conferencing.



Speaking at the occasion, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisioned housing for all by 2022 by which year, the nation will complete 75 years of independence. The programme is of particular relevance to the state of Andhra Pradesh which is vulnerable to natural disasters like cyclones and floods."

For this purpose, 68,677 acres have been distributed to families, he added.

Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Tripura and Andhra Pradesh also took part in the ceremony.

As per an earlier statement, LHPs will be constructed at Indore, Rajkot, Chennai, Ranchi, Agartala and Lucknow, comprising about 1,000 houses at each location along with allied infrastructure facilities. (ANI)

