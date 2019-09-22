Representative Image
Representative Image

Andhra: Man commits suicide after killing wife, 1-year-old daughter

ANI | Updated: Sep 22, 2019 03:40 IST

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): A man allegedly strangulated his wife and one-year-old daughter before committing suicide at Madurwada district of Visakhapatnam on Saturday, police said.
The deceased couple has been identified as Sakrajit Bhanje and his wife Sukla Dalith Samanth, the native of Odisha. The couple got married in 2017.
Police are yet to ascertain the reason for murder.
"Bhanje first killed his wife and daughter by strangulating them. Later, he moved to Odisha and committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train in Rourkela," police said.
According to the reports, Bhanje was an employee of government-based Food Corporation of India (FCI) and was living in an apartment in PM Palem area for the past one year.
The bodies of Sukla and her daughter have been sent for post-mortem. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 04:41 IST

Delhi: Woman shot dead by bike-borne assailants

New Delhi [India], Sept 22 (ANI): A 59-year-old woman was shot dead by some unidentified bike-borne assailants near a private hospital in East Delhi's Patparganj area on Saturday morning, police said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 03:54 IST

K'taka govt allots Rs 50 crore for constructing Anubhava Mantapa...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa-led government on Saturday allotted Rs 50 crore funds from the exchequer for the construction of Anubhava Mantapa in Kalaburagi.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 02:29 IST

Pune: 1 held with four elephant tusks worth Rs 80 lakh

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Pune Police on Saturday arrested a person and seized four elephant tusks worth Rs 80 lakh in the market from his possession.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 02:05 IST

Those who cannot accept Vande Mataram have no right to live in...

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Hitting out at Congress party for opposing the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi on Saturday said that those who cannot accept saying Vande Mataram have no right to live in India.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 01:34 IST

Will raise pro-people issues during assembly elections, says Congress

New Delhi [India], Sep 22 (ANI) Congress said on Saturday that it will raise "pro-people" issues in the campaign for assembly polls in Haryana and Maharashtra and will not be distracted by efforts to change the narrative.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 00:26 IST

Amritsar Police holds meeting with Dusshera committees, briefs...

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Amritsar Police Commissioner on Saturday held a meeting of various Dusshera committees to create awareness about the guidelines to ensure safety during Vijayadashami celebrations.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 00:20 IST

Azam Khan's wife gets bail in electricity theft case

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan's wife Tazeen Fatima was granted bail by a court here on Saturday in connection with a case pertaining to electricity theft.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 00:20 IST

Readyfor debate with Congress and DMK over Article 370, says...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): The BJP is ready to participate in a debate on Article 370 with other political parties, including the Congress and DMK said the party's national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 00:18 IST

J-K: One Pakistani national arrested by security forces in RS Pura sector

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): One Pakistani national was apprehended by security forces in RS Pura sector on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 00:14 IST

Gross enrolment ratio in higher education increases

New Delhi [India], Sept 22 (ANI): The Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education has increased from 25.8 per cent in 2017-18 to 26.3 per cent in 2018-19, while in absolute terms the enrolment increased from 3.66 crore to 3.74 crore students, according to All India Survey on Higher Education (AISH

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 00:08 IST

Draft education policy based on access, equity, quality: Union...

New Delhi [India], Sept 22 (ANI): The Draft National Education Policy-2019 is built on the pillars of access, equity, quality, accountability and affordability, Human Resource Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said on Saturday and called for a participative process of decision-making in education

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 00:01 IST

New Delhi: Criminal wanted in extortion case arrested

New Delhi [India], Sept 22 (ANI): A criminal, who was wanted in extortion cases, was arrested after a brief encounter in Dwarka area, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Anto Alphonse on Saturday.

Read More
iocl