Andhra man dies after police assault, cop suspended

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 21 (ANI): A 35-year-old man died allegedly after he was assaulted by police for violating lockdown norms here in Guntur Rural on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Shaikh Mohammed Ghouse. As the incident triggered protest here, Andhra Pradesh Police suspended Sub-Inspector D Ramesh of Sattenapalli Town Police Station as he had stopped the Ghouse at the check post.

According to police, the officer had stopped Shaikh Mohammed Ghouse at a checkpost but he collapsed and died. Police also said the deceased suffered from cyanotic congenital heart disease and was operated and implanted with stents. It claimed that no physical injuries were found on the body.

The deceased's father has written a complaint letter without levelling any allegation against police.

"The written complaint by the deceased's father mentioned no allegations against police. A case has been registered and is being investigated. Parallelly DGP has ordered departmental enquiry also. All procedures as per SC guidelines are being followed. The unfortunate demise is regretted," Andhra Pradesh Police tweeted.

Police further said that the deceased suffered from cyanotic congenital heart disease since childhood and was operated and implanted with stents. Moreover, no physical injuries have been found on the body and the post mortem conducted by a team of doctors was video graphed.

Earlier, Ghouse's relatives said that he went to a medical shop to buy medicines and alleged that the sub-inspector assaulted him resulting in his death. (ANI)

