Andhra: Man held with 120 kg cannabis

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly possessing 120 kg cannabis worth around Rs 20 lakhs at Madugula check post in Visakhapatnam district.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted searches at Madugula check post. Following this, they found a van carrying 120 kg of cannabis.

Police have seized the van and drugs, and the accused has been taken into custody.

An investigation is underway. (ANI)

