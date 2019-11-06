Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly possessing 120 kg cannabis worth around Rs 20 lakhs at Madugula check post in Visakhapatnam district.
Acting on a tip-off, police conducted searches at Madugula check post. Following this, they found a van carrying 120 kg of cannabis.
Police have seized the van and drugs, and the accused has been taken into custody.
An investigation is underway. (ANI)
Andhra: Man held with 120 kg cannabis
ANI | Updated: Nov 06, 2019 22:32 IST
Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly possessing 120 kg cannabis worth around Rs 20 lakhs at Madugula check post in Visakhapatnam district.