Andhra minister announces financial aid of Rs 2,000 to each flood-hit family

West Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Financial aid of Rs 2,000 will directly be transferred to the accounts of each flood-affected family in the state, said Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister (Health) Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas on Thursday.

Srinivas made these remarks during his visit to flood-affected areas in West Godavari district, along with Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah and other officials.

"The Chief Minister has ordered the officials and ministers to stand by the flood victims and extend full cooperation to them. Essential commodities will be supplied to the victims. The amount of Rs 2,000 financial aid will directly be transferred to the accounts of each flood-affected family in the state. The money will be deposited in the bank account of the head of the family," Srinivas said.

"We are taking steps to provide all possible help to all the flood victims who are living in shelter homes. They are provided good quality food for all and biscuits, bread and milk for children," he added.

Both ministers were accompanied by Eluru MP Kotagiri Sridhar, Polavaram MLA Tellam Balaraju, and West Godavari district collector R Mutyala Raju. The team travelled on a boat, visited several villages including Velerupadu, Rudramakota.

Several areas of Andhra Pradesh for the past few have been receiving heavy rainfall causing flooding in several areas.

The local administration has shifted people from the flood-affected areas to safer places and it is keeping an eye on the situation. (ANI)