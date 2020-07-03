Andhra Minister launches new 108, 104 ambulances in Machilipatnam

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 3 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Perni Venkatramaiah has formally inaugurated the new 108 and 104 ambulances at police parade ground situated in Machilipatnam.

The minister himself drove the 108 ambulance and was accompanied by District Collector AMD Imtiaz.

District SP Raveendranath Babu and other leaders participated in the programme.

Notably, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas on June 30 informed media that guidelines have been framed by the state government, where the 108 ambulance will reach within a stipulated time immediately after an accident takes place.

Srinivas, who is also the state's health minister, said that these vehicles will reach a tribal area in 25 minutes, a rural area in 20 minutes and an urban area within 15 minutes. (ANI)

