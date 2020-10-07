Andhra minister releases results of Engineering Common Entrance Test

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 6 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh released the results of the ECET (Engineering Common Entrance Test) on Tuesday.

He has released the results this afternoon on the premises of Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE).

"The examination was conducted on September 14. A total of 37,167 candidates had applied and 31,891 candidates appeared for the entrance. 30,654 have qualified, that is 96.12 per cent," he told reporters here.



He pointed out that out of the appeared candidates; 25,160 are male (78.89%) and 6,731 are female (21.11%).

The pass percentage of female candidates is 95.80% and that of males is 97.31%.

The minister said that EAMCET (Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test) results will be released on October 9. (ANI)

