Andhra Minister RK Roja participates in Christmas celebrations in Puttur's St Lutheran Church

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 26 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Minister for Tourism, Cultural Affairs, Youth Services and Sports RK Roja participated in Christmas celebrations at St John Lutheran Church, Mandiveedhi, Puttur town on Sunday.

Chairman, members and church fathers of St John Lutheran Church welcomed the minister and Ramprasad Reddy grandly.

Celebrating the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ, Minister RK Roja greeted all the people, donated clothes to the poor and unveiled the calendar of the church.

Later the church father blessed the minister. Leaders and activists of YSRCP Puttur Municipal took part in this program.

Roja extended Christmas wishes to the public and offered prayers in the church.



Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress Party President Mallikarjun Kharge greeted the nation on the occasion of Christmas.

Extending his greetings to the citizens on the occasion of Christmas, PM Modi expressed hope for further harmony and Joy.

"Merry Christmas! May this special day further the spirit of harmony and joy in our society. We recall the noble thoughts of Lord Christ and the emphasis on serving society," PM Modi Tweeted.

Mallikarjun Kharge in a tweet said "The festival of Christmas gives hope to strengthen the values of brotherhood, tolerance and caring. May this joyous occasion bring happiness and prosperity to all. Merry Christmas everyone!"

Meanwhile, a Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a 27ft high, 60ft wide Santa Clause using 1500 kg tomatoes at Gopalpur Beach in Odhisa on the occasion of Christmas.

In West Bengal, special Prayers were offered at the Mother House of the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata on the occasion of Christmas. (ANI)

