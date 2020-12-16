Andhra Minister slams BJP for protesting against temple demolition

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 16 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao on Wednesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for holding a protest today against temples that were demolished three years ago, pointing out that the temples were demolished while the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was in power, and the BJP was part of the then N Chandrababu Naidu government.

"I held an agitation against the temples' demolition, the then BJP leadership called it my personal agitation and distanced from me, as BJP was in alliance with TDP then," the minister said.

He also condemned the allegations that the YSRCP government was selling off temple lands. He claimed that the process of selling the land of temples had been initiated when the TDP was in power and only when BJP MLA was the endowments minister in Chandrababu Naidu's cabinet.



"The attacks on temples in the state are a conspiracy by opposition parties. The BJP, TDP and JSP have no right to question the YSRCP government on temples' issues," he added.

He further condemned BJP leaders asking about his visits to churches and mosques despite being endowments minister.

"It is my responsibility to see all religions equally. BJP leaders who never won any Assembly elections, don't know how to respect other religions. I practice Hinduism and respect other religions, that's why I go to their programs," he said. (ANI)

