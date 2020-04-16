Andhra Minister slams TDP for saying govt not doing enough on coronavirus

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 16 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister P Anil Kumar slammed opposition TDP leaders, including party chief N Chandrababu Naidu, alleging that they are misleading the people of the state about the steps it has taken to contain coronavirus.

"While Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is working without doing any publicity, Chandrababu Naidu is making baseless allegations, he said.

Kumar said that Naidu is indulging in petty politics and that no TDP leader really came out to lend a helping hand to people in such tough times.

The YSRCP minister was referring to TDP's allegations blaming the state government for the relatively increased number of red zone districts in Andhra Pradesh when compared to the country average.

"The government is taking all the measures to control coronavirus pandemic. There is no need to panic since the recent tested cases have already been in isolation and quarantine, they are not in public. The state government has identified all the red zones, orange and green zones. We hope that the cases come down," he added.

Irrigation Minister P. Anil Kumar who had come in contact with a doctor who tested positive for coronavirus tested negative for the disease and said, "I got my test done and I tested negative, so there is no need to panic. "

The doctor later passed away from the disease. (ANI)

