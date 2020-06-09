Andhra Minister, Visakhapatnam MP violate lockdown rules during anniversary celeberations of YSRCP govt

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 8 (ANI): Andhra Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao and Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana violated social distancing and lockdown norms while observing one-year completion YSRCP government.

It happened at the YSRCP office in Visakhapatnam on Monday. YSRCP MLAs also participated in the celebration.

A large number of YSRCP supporters and leaders were seen jostling with each other to sit on chairs.

The Centre's guidelines state that there should not be political or public meetings due to coronavirus pandemic but YSRCP leaders violated the rules.

Majority of party members were not wearing masks. Some leaders could be seen removing the masks in the video. The minister was garlanded during the event.

Social media also witnessed trolling against YSRCP leaders for violation of rules. (ANI)