Andhra Minister visits constructions initiated by previous TDP government in Amaravati capital region

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 22 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, has toured in the Amaravati capital region area and visited the constructions initiated by previous TDP government.

The YSRCP government is planning to decentralise the state capital into three areas: Amaravati, Visakhapatnam and Kurnool- Amaravati Capital Region, farmers and people have been agitating against it.

Visakhapatnam should be the executive capital, and Kurnool (in Rayalaseema) the judicial capital, where the high court will be established.

During the recent Assembly budget session, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan in his speech mentioned the three capital formula.

However, senior minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy while speaking at Tirupati on Sunday said that the capital shifting will not take place immediately as corona pandemic is causing panic. Corona positive cases may be tripled by July. So, appropriate decision on the capital matter will be taken at an appropriate time.

In this wake, Minister Botsa Satyanarayana visited the incomplete buildings in the Amaravati region. (ANI)

