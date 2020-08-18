Andhra Minister visits flood-affected village, assures state govt's help

West Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 18 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh's Women and Child Welfare Minister Taneti Vanita on Tuesday visited flood-affected Madduru Lanka village in Kovvur Mandal and assured villagers of all possible help by the state government.

The minister ordered the officials to stay on alert and provide best possible services to the villagers. She also visited the rehabilitation centre in the village and interacted with families who lost their houses in the floodwater. The minister has assured all possible help from the government to the flood victims.

While speaking to media on the occasion, the minister said, "Madduru village drowned as the (Godavari) river received water highest ever in the past 30 years. The government will support the flood-affected people. They will be shifted to safer places. Officials are on high alert. Food arrangements are made at rehabilitation shelters."

"Madduru village doesn't have much problem as the flood is receding at Bhadrachalam. Even if there are any issues, the officials are ready to resolve them immediately. Two boats have been kept for emergency situations," she added.

She further appealed to the people to help the officials and be ready to go to shelter homes if situation demands so.



Later, she went to 'Goshpada Kshetram', situated on the banks of river Godavari at Kovvuru town and offered special prayers to 'Mother Godavari'. (ANI)

