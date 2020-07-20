Andhra minister visits Nellore hospital to assess COVID facilities

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh irrigation minister P Anil Kumar visited the Nellore Government General Hospital (GGH) on Sunday to inquire about facilities made for COVID-19 patients.

He interacted with GGH Superintendent Sudhakar Reddy about the provisions that have been arranged for COVID patients in the hospital.

Kumar also had a meal at the hospital to check the quality of food that was being served to the COVID patients and suggested the hospital staff to give milk to patients during the night.

As per data from the state's health department, the total number of cases in Andhra Pradesh is 49,650 including, 26,118 active cases, 22,890 discharges, and 642 deaths. (ANI)

