Andhra minister's convoy meets with accident; one constable dead, 3 injured

Hyderabad/Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], July 7 (ANI): One constable travelling in the escort vehicle of Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister Balineni Srinivas Reddy's died and three others sustained injures after the vehicle met with an accident on Outer Ring Road here.

According to Abdullapurmet police, the incident took place near Koheda Village around 11 am when the minister's motorcade was proceeding to Vijaywada to Hyderabad following which one constable lost his life while one head constable, two constables and a driver suffered injuries.

"Today at 1100 hrs Minister for Energy, Forest, Environment, Science and Technology of Andhra Pradesh State, Balineni Srinivas Reddy was proceeding to Vijayawada from Hyderabad via ORR, on the way when they reached near Koheda village on ORR, the back tyre of his escort vehicle busted following which the vehicle went out of control and overturned due to which one HC, two PCs and driver sustained injuries. While shifting them to the hospital, Papa Rao, Head Constable died," said Inspector of Police, PS Abdullapurmet.

The injured police personnel and driver have been admitted to a hospital in Hayatnagar area. The accident took place when the minister was travelling from Gachibowli, Hyderabad to Vijayawada. (ANI)

