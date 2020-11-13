Andhra ministers launch 2nd phase of 'YSR Cheyuta' welfare scheme

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 12 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister Botsa Satyanarayana have launched the second phase of the 'YSR Cheyuta' welfare scheme.

Under this scheme, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Backward Caste (BC) and minority women in the age group of 45 to 60 years will be provided Rs 18,750 per annum for four years, i.e, a total of Rs 75,000 for each beneficiary.

They are given a free hand to use the amount for personal use or for establishing their business. The government has signed MoUs with MNCs Amul, ITC Ltd company, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), Reliance and Procter and Gamble, etc to equip beneficiaries with marketing and technical know-how.



This scheme was launched by Chief Minister YS Jagan on 12th August 2020. 21 lakh beneficiaries were provided financial aid on that day. Under phase 2, Rs 510.01 crores are transferred to the unencumbered accounts of 2.72 lakh new beneficiaries today.

Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said that "Earlier governments gave aid to women of age under 45 years age. The Chief Minister identified that women above 45 years were not getting any help and conceptualised this scheme. The uniqueness of this scheme is that beneficiary women who get the first installment of financial aid can get a balanced amount from banks, and the government will pay the banks at scheduled intervals. The beneficiaries have set up 28000 shops till date, whereas our target is 32,000 shops."

Botsa Satyanarayana said that "In phase one 21 lakh beneficiaries are provided financial aid. Those who could not get the aid for technical and other reasons are identified and they are being provided the financial aid in this second phase. This is a promise made by our CM YS Jagan in our election manifesto. The manifesto is like Gita, Bible and Quran for our party. The beneficiaries are being given a helping hand to establish their own businesses with the help of market leader MNCs. A call centre is set up to help these beneficiaries in using the scheme in a constructive way. The government suggested the bankers provide adequate loans to these beneficiaries."

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Principal Secretary Gopalakrishna Dwivedi, other officials and beneficiaries attended the programme. (ANI)

