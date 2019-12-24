Andhra: Missing case against YSRCP MLA Vundavalli Sridevi filed in Amaravati

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 24 (ANI): A woman on Wednesday filed a missing complaint at Thullur police station in Amaravati against YSRCP MLA Undavalli Sridevi.

People across Amaravati have been protesting for over a week now against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's idea to introduce three capitals in the state.

The woman has been at the forefront leading the protests against three capital proposal in the state and she took a rally and marched to the police station and said that their MLA Undavalli Sridevi from Tadikonda Assembly constituency is missing for a week.

Similarly, on Tuesday, people of Mangalagiri town complained that their MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, of YSRCP, is missing.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu had expressed solidarity with the farmers who are agitating against the idea of three capitals in the state.

Protests have erupted against the GN Rao-led expert committee's report recommending three capitals for the Andhra Pradesh.

The expert committee had recommended the Andhra Pradesh government to have decentralised development by having three capital cities for the legislature, executive and judiciary and put the available resources to the best use taking into consideration concerns on environment and for balanced regional growth.

The state government is considering to set-up three capitals in the state based on the recommendation of an expert committee, which was formed to suggest the placements of the capital and other administration offices.

The committee has recommended that Visakhapatnam to be the executive capital from where the Secretariat will function and will also have the Chief Minister's Office, while Amaravati will be the legislative capital and Kurnool will have the High Court with one Bench each at Amaravati and Visakhapatnam. (ANI)

