Andhra Muslim cleric urges devotees to offer namaz at home

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 26 (ANI): The mosques in Srikalahasti division of Chittoor district will be closed during the 21-day lockdown period, informed the Qazi of Chittoor on Thursday.

He said that the step is being taken in view of the nationwide 21-day lockdown which has been announced by the prime minister.

"Only a few people who live close to the mosques will offer prayers there. People should offer namaz at their houses," he said.

The Sheher Qazi has also appealed to the relatively well-to-do people of the community to help people in the crisis by giving donations irrespective of their caste and religion.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 11 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh till date. (ANI)

