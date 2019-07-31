Andhra: One person nabbed with 500 Indian star tortoises

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 23:37 IST

Companies will now to have explain where they spend CSR money: Sitharaman

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said companies will now have to explain where they have spent money allocated for corporate social responsibility (CSR) while adding that the companies have to move this money to an escrow account if not spent.