Tirumala Venkateswara Temple situated in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirumala town.. Photo/ANI
Tirumala Venkateswara Temple situated in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirumala town.. Photo/ANI

Andhra: Ornaments worth over Rs 7 lakh missing from TTD' s treasury, BJP demands probe

ANI | Updated: Aug 29, 2019 10:13 IST

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh unit of BJP has demanded a probe into the missing ornaments worth over Rs 7 lakh from the treasury of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams">Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple">Tirumala Venkateswara Temple situated in the state's Tirumala town.
"The trust did not file a criminal case but simply recovered the money from the salary of the trust's Assistant Executive Officer. Are they trying to save someone? We demand a probe," state BJP leader Bhanu Prakash Reddy had said, alleging discrepancies in the investigation conducted by the authorities.
The cost of the ornaments, which allegedly went missing three years ago, was drawn from the monthly salary of the trust's official, who was the then in-charge of the treasury. A sum of Rs 25,000 was recovered for eight-month between 2018 and 2019 from him.
The ornaments which were found to be missing were -- one silver crown, two golden rings, two necklaces, gold, silver, copper and aluminium coins, worth over Rs 7 lakh.
TTD executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal, however, said that it is a practice to recover the ornament's value from the officer-in-charge of its inspection.
"It was found that the ornaments worth Rs 7.36 lakh were missing. Accordingly, we recovered the amount from the Assistant Executive Officer," he added.
He further asserted that the ornaments will be re-inspected again in September and if they are found to be missing, a department inquiry will be initiated against the incumbent in-charge. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 11:30 IST

PM Modi launches 'Fit India Movement'

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a nation-wide 'Fit India Movement' at Indira Gandhi Stadium complex in the national capital.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 11:18 IST

Mangaluru man makes Ganesha idols that grow into plants

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): In a bid to celebrate eco-friendly Ganesha Chaturthi and inspire others to follow the suit, Mangaluru-based Nithin Vaja has made Lord Ganesha idol from paper pulp and seeds while avoiding toxic materials and paints.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 11:14 IST

Rijiju expresses happiness over Fit India Movement's launch on...

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday expressed happiness over the launch of Fit India Movement on the 114th birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, a legendary hockey player of India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 11:00 IST

Haryana: Fire breaks out in Telangana Express near Ballabgarh

Ballabgarh (Haryana) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): A major mishap was averted after a fire that was reported in the Hyderabad-New Delhi, Telangana Express, here on Thursday morning was doused after fire tenders were pressed into service immediately.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 10:51 IST

Fire breaks out at govt hospital in West Bengal's Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar (West Bengal) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): A fire broke out at the Mother and Child Care Unit of a government hospital in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 10:32 IST

J-K: Affordable medicines at Jan Aushadhi Kendra boon for Poonch locals

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Many locals of Poonch district on Tuesday appreciated the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for making medicines available to them at affordable prices under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Yojana (PMJAY).

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 09:48 IST

Gopal Bhargava writes to Kamal Nath over illegal sand mining in state

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Gopal Bhargava, Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday wrote to Chief Minister Kamal Nath on illegal sand mining in the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 09:46 IST

Yechury leaves for J-K, says Satya Pal Malik's remark on...

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday morning left for Srinagar to meet his party leader and former MLA, Yousuf Tarigami.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 09:44 IST

Hyderabad: Police seized 10 metric tons of Ammonium Nitrate,...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): A person was arrested and 10 metric tons of Ammonium Nitrate loaded in a truck was seized by police deployed at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 09:43 IST

U'khand: After cloudbursts, Central govt officials take stock of...

Arakot (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): After cloudbursts hit Arakot in Mori Tehsil in the last few weeks, the Central government officials on Thursday took stock of the situation and assessed the damage.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 09:16 IST

Visakhapatnam: 3 Naxals surrender before police

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Three Naxals surrendered before the police here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 09:05 IST

UP: 202 boxes of liquor seized from bus at Eastern Peripheral Expressway

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday seized 202 boxes of liquor worth Rs 15 lakh from a bus at Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district.

Read More
iocl