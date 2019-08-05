Andhra: Over 1 lakh people affected in East and West Godavari districts due to floods

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Over one lakh people have been affected due to floods in the East and West Godavari districts of Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

However, the flood water levels in both the districts are gradually receding, said a report from the State Disaster Management Authority on Monday.

"The floodwater has hit the normal life of over 80 thousand people in the East Godavari district and over 26 thousand people in the West Godavari district. However, no loss of human life has been reported so far," read the report.

The authority in its report also added that the water level in various areas like Chintur, Kunavarm, Polavaram, and Dowaleswaram are decreasing. However, the first level warning alert continues as the river is flowing above the first level warning mark.

The report also informed that the water level at the Bhadrachalam district of Telangana is steady but may increase gradually and reach 1st warning level by the evening of August 5.

According to the report, 18,809 persons have been shifted to 85 relief camps in East Godavari. 85 medical camps were organised in East Godavari. 133 persons have been shifted to two relief camps in the West Godavari.

On August 5, around 400 villages have been inundated with water in both the districts following a heavy downpour in the region.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has directed the officials in the flood-affected regions to take respective measures, in both the Godavari districts.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and fire fighting teams have been deployed in different parts across the districts. The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) is also doing an aerial survey with a drone team deployed in the affect areas. (ANI)

