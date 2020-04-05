Andhra pastor arrested for defying lockdown, conducting Mass with 150 people

Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 5 (ANI): A pastor at Rayavaram village was arrested for defying lockdown guidelines and conducting a Mass on Sunday.

This incident took place in the state's East Godavari district when the prelate conducted prayers with almost 150 people at a local church marking the beginning of the Holy Week for Christians.

"Pastor Naati Vijayaratnam (53) has been booked under Sections 188 and 270 of IPC; Sections 2 and 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act and Section 51 of Disaster Management Act," Srinivas Naik, the Sub Inspector at Rayavaram Police Station, told ANI.

"In the wake of coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown, all religious worship places have been advised to prevent any huge congregations. However, a church in Rayavaram village was opened this morning wherein almost 150 people gathered for the prayers," he added.

Various religious communities have suspended activities at their places of worship to help contain the people-to-people spread of coronavirus.

For the first time in history, the Pope celebrated the Mass of Palm Sunday alone in the Vatican City's St Peter's Basilica.

The annual holy mass was held without a congregation even as millions of people from around the world joined in via live streaming. (ANI)