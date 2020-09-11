Andhra: Police arrest alcoholic husband for hitting wife with dumbbell

East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 11 (ANI): In a shocking incident, an alcoholic husband allegedly hit his wife with a dumbbell in Kovvuru village in East Godavari district.

The police arrested the accused yesterday night in connection with the domestic violence incident which had taken place on September 4.

Dangeti Srinu, a driver in Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) had allegedly been harassing his wife Madhavi since long, according to the daughters.

The daughters further alleged that Srinu also used to misbehave with them too.

"Our father daily used to come back home in a drunken condition, he used to quarrel, sexually harass us and slam us in filthy language. It had almost become a daily practice. Unable to bear this torture, we complained in the Indrapalem police station many times. On Wednesday, he started the harassment again, which led to a quarrel. Then he hit our mother with a dumbbell. We have complained in the Indrapalem Police Station," the daughter told ANI.

The daughter also alleged that Srinu used to misbehave with them and any of their friends who used to come to their house and treated them as sexual objects.

Speaking about the case, Indrapalem police station Sub-Inspector Nagarjuna Raju told ANI that they had registered the FIR on Wednesday (September 4) itself but the husband could be traced only on September 10, leading to his arrest.

"The incident took place on the night of September 4. We registered an FIR on the same night. However, Srinu went on duty and did not return until last night. We have arrested him last night, and will produce him in the court today," Raju said on Friday.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

