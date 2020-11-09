Andhra Police arrests Circle Inspector, Head Constable in connection with family's suicide in Kurnool dist

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 9 (ANI): A Circle Inspector (CI) and a head constable were arrested on Sunday in connection with a suicide pact by a family in Kurnool district, allegedly due to police harassment.

"Nandyal Circle Inspector Somasekhar Reddy and Head Constable Gangadhar have been arrested in connection with the suicide of Abdul Salam and family," police said in a release.



It added that Inspector General Sankhabrata Bagchi and IPS officer Arif Afiz have reached Nandyal and started an inquiry into the matter.

As per police on November 3, Salam, along with his wife Noorjahan, daughter Salma and son Khalandar, died by suicide by coming under a goods train near Kaulur village in Kurnool district.

"A selfie video came to light on November 7, in which Abdul Salam alleged police harassment in a theft case, which he did not commit. The government acted fast and ordered a probe into the matter. The CI facing allegations was already suspended," it added. (ANI)

