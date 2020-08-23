Deputy Commissioner of Police Suresh Babu speaking to reporters in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. [Photo/ANI]
Deputy Commissioner of Police Suresh Babu speaking to reporters in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. [Photo/ANI]

Andhra police arrests man for multiple thefts in Visakhapatnam

ANI | Updated: Aug 23, 2020 08:38 IST

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Police on Saturday arrested a man named Nadimpally Vinod Raju for allegedly committing multiple thefts in Gajuwaka area of Visakhapatnam.
The police claimed to have recovered stolen items worth nearly Rs 3 lakh from Raju.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Suresh Babu said, "Stolen items worth Rs 2,91,000 have been recovered from the possession of Nadimpally Vinod Raju."
The list of stolen items which were recovered includes silverware and electronics such as personal computers and digital cameras.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Loading...
Loading...
iocl
iocl