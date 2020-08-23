Andhra police arrests man for multiple thefts in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Police on Saturday arrested a man named Nadimpally Vinod Raju for allegedly committing multiple thefts in Gajuwaka area of Visakhapatnam.

The police claimed to have recovered stolen items worth nearly Rs 3 lakh from Raju.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Suresh Babu said, "Stolen items worth Rs 2,91,000 have been recovered from the possession of Nadimpally Vinod Raju."

The list of stolen items which were recovered includes silverware and electronics such as personal computers and digital cameras.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

