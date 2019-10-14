Nandigama police arrested two people and seized banned tobacco worth Rs 5.4 lakh in Kanchikacherla village, Krishna district. (Photo/ANI)
Andhra police conducts raids, seizes banned tobacco products worth Rs 5.4 lakh

ANI | Updated: Oct 14, 2019 16:24 IST

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh police on Sunday conducted a raid and seized banned tobacco products and cigarettes worth Rs 5.4 lakh from Kanchikacherla village of Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh.
The recoveries were made after police arrested a person for attempting to smuggle banned tobacco products while hiding them between some FMCG products.
"On inquiry, the accused said that one person Dasa Sekhar owns a godown and supplies all banned items from there. The police team went to the godown and found banned tobaccos worth Rs 5.4 lakhs," said DSP Ramana Murthy of Nandigama Mandal.
"We have been conducting raids and seizing Gutka, Khainis, and banned cigarettes. Similarly, on Sunday our team was searching vehicles at Chevitikallu road in Kanchikacherla and nabbed an accused for smuggling tobacco products", he added.
The case is registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

