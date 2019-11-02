Police constable Prakash
Police constable Prakash

Andhra: Police constable attempts suicide after being 'harassed' by seniors

ANI | Updated: Nov 02, 2019 02:45 IST

Anantapuram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): A police constable, named Prakash, attempted to commit suicide by pouring kerosene on himself in Anatapuram district for being allegedly harassed by senior officials.
Prakash alleged that Armed Reserve Inspector Venkata Ramana and some other officers targeted him and have been harassing him for some time. Unable to bear the harassment, he attempted suicide.
Anantapuram-2 Town Police Station Inspector Zakir Hussain Khan told ANI that Prakash is a constable in Armed Reserve Motor Transport Office wing. He has some issues with the Motor Transport Officer. Prakash accused that the MTO had made a woman to make a complaint against him. Making allegations of harassment by MTO and some other officers, the constable attempted suicide.
After the attempt of suicide, Prakash, while speaking to media, said, "Reserve Inspector Venkata Ramana is corrupt. In past five months, he indulged in fraud to the tune of Rs 60 lakh. When new Superintendent of Police came to our district, I told the matter to him with the thought that he would do justice. Somehow he did not take any action yet. The Reserve Inspector colluded with Anantapuram town SP Veera Raghava Reddy and created fake complaints on me. From then onwards he is torturing me psychologically... He cut off water provision to my house for almost one month. He filed false cases on me, he harassed me, and he made my increments cut off."
He added, "I complained to the SP 10 days ago. He acknowledged to Zakir, the Circle Inspector of Two Town police station. Zakir called me and warned me to withdraw the petition... He sent SI Jayaram Nayak to my house, to withdraw my petition; thus harassing me. Yesterday, I gave petition to National SC Commission member Ramulu also. But he too did nothing. At last I decided to die as I am unable to bear the harassment... I wanted to request the Collector to do justice to me. I request to take action on Reserve Inspector Venkata Ramana, MTO and DSP Veera Raghava Reddy. With the provocation of MTO, the DSP is abusing me with my caste name, as I am a Dalit." (ANI)

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 03:19 IST

Delhi govt changes timings for government offices during Odd-Even scheme

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): To make it convenient, Delhi government has changed the timings for government offices during the Odd-Even scheme from November 4-15.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 02:53 IST

Goa: Political parties, NGOs protest over Kalasa-Banduri water...

Porvorim (Goa) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): The Congress party along with Goa Forward Party, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Shiv Sena, various NGOs and social activists on Friday staged a protest on the National Highway in Porvorim against the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change order allowin

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 02:45 IST

Telangana BJP condemns 'high-handedness' of police officials...

Karimnagar (Telangana) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Telangana unit has alleged that party MP from Karimnagar, Bandi Sanjay was manhandled by police during a march held to observe the mourning of the death of a TSRTC employee.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 01:42 IST

Maharashtra: Sub-Inspector arrested for taking Rs 50,000 bribe

Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): A Sub-Inspector posted in Nalasopara police station was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 50,000.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 01:33 IST

Maharashtra: RPF staff help minor boy reunite with his parents

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): A four-year-old boy was on Friday reunited with his parents with the help of the staff of Railway Protection Force (RPF), Dadar in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 01:15 IST

Rajasthan: Ambulance drivers, EMTs call off strike

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): The strike by ambulance drivers and Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) in Rajasthan over several demands has been called off.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 23:54 IST

RTI activists file plea in SC saying government not filling up...

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): RTI activists have filed an application in the Supreme Court seeking directions for Centre to take immediate steps to fill the vacancies in the Central Information Commission (CIC) by making the appointment of four Information Commissioners in a transparent and time-bou

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 23:54 IST

Nagaland Dy CM urges north-east states for full cooperation to...

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton on Friday, appealed the neighboring states of Assam, Manipur and Arunachal to extend full cooperation to usher in an era of peace and tranquillity in all the Naga inhabited areas.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 23:52 IST

Restriction imposed on leaves of MP police in view of festivals,...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh police have imposed restrictions on the leaves of all police personnel starting from November 1 in view of the probable verdict on Ayodhya case and upcoming festivals.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 23:50 IST

IndiGo to have one LPT3 modified engine on an aircraft

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): IndiGo Air on Friday said that it is confident to meet the latest directive of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to have at least one LPT3 modified engine on aircraft having an unmodified engine with more than 2900 hours of flying by November 19 this year

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 23:49 IST

UP: Five dead, one hospitalised after suffocating in a septic...

Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 1 (ANI Five people died and one was hospitalised on Friday after suffocating inside a septic tank in Katghara Patti village in Sultanpur.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 23:44 IST

26/11 could've been averted had police got proper training in...

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): A senior police official here on Friday said that the gruesome 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008 could have been prevented had the police personnel been properly trained in shooting.

Read More
iocl