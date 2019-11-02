Andhra: Police constable attempts suicide after being 'harassed' by seniors

Anantapuram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): A police constable, named Prakash, attempted to commit suicide by pouring kerosene on himself in Anatapuram district for being allegedly harassed by senior officials.

Prakash alleged that Armed Reserve Inspector Venkata Ramana and some other officers targeted him and have been harassing him for some time. Unable to bear the harassment, he attempted suicide.

Anantapuram-2 Town Police Station Inspector Zakir Hussain Khan told ANI that Prakash is a constable in Armed Reserve Motor Transport Office wing. He has some issues with the Motor Transport Officer. Prakash accused that the MTO had made a woman to make a complaint against him. Making allegations of harassment by MTO and some other officers, the constable attempted suicide.

After the attempt of suicide, Prakash, while speaking to media, said, "Reserve Inspector Venkata Ramana is corrupt. In past five months, he indulged in fraud to the tune of Rs 60 lakh. When new Superintendent of Police came to our district, I told the matter to him with the thought that he would do justice. Somehow he did not take any action yet. The Reserve Inspector colluded with Anantapuram town SP Veera Raghava Reddy and created fake complaints on me. From then onwards he is torturing me psychologically... He cut off water provision to my house for almost one month. He filed false cases on me, he harassed me, and he made my increments cut off."

He added, "I complained to the SP 10 days ago. He acknowledged to Zakir, the Circle Inspector of Two Town police station. Zakir called me and warned me to withdraw the petition... He sent SI Jayaram Nayak to my house, to withdraw my petition; thus harassing me. Yesterday, I gave petition to National SC Commission member Ramulu also. But he too did nothing. At last I decided to die as I am unable to bear the harassment... I wanted to request the Collector to do justice to me. I request to take action on Reserve Inspector Venkata Ramana, MTO and DSP Veera Raghava Reddy. With the provocation of MTO, the DSP is abusing me with my caste name, as I am a Dalit." (ANI)

