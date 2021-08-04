Andhra police held interstate robbery gang, seized 107 two-wheelers

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 4 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh has busted an interstate two-wheeler robbery gang and seized 107 two-wheelers and one tractor amounting to worth Rs 1 crore.

Superintendent of Police (SP) of Chittoor district, S Senthil Kumar in a press meet on Tuesday said the gang included 11 people who had stolen several vehicles.



He further informed that a team led by four sub-divisional officers was specially formed to catch the thieves.

"The team busted the robbery gang of 11 thieves who used to steal motor vehicles and sell them in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu. The police seized 107 two-wheelers and one tractor. They used to steal two-wheelers parked outside the houses, or shopping malls or shops. They used to sell the vehicles at throw-away prices and spent money lavishly. The youths had become addicted to bad habits and started thefts with the aim to get easy money," said S Senthil Kumar.

A case has been filed and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

